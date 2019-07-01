NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana business that employs hundreds across Kentuckiana has a new owner.
Beach Mold and Tool, founded in 1972 and based in New Albany, has been purchased by NYX, LLC. The acquisition went into effect Monday.
The company makes tools and plastic injection molding for car companies
Its new owner, which is based in Michigan, also makes car parts such as door panels and center consoles.
Beach Mold and Tool employs over 600 people.
