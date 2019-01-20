NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- For new entrepreneurs looking to grow in the food and beverage industry it can mean needing lots of money they don't have. A new program in southern Indiana is helping entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
MESA: A Collaborative Kitchen recently launched an incubator program to help entrepreneurs launch their businesses. Jenny Watson is the first one to take advantage of the opportunity with The Elderberry Co.
"It was definitely like an accidental business, and I had to stop calling it silly after a while. I kept saying this is so silly, and people were like 'stop calling it silly'," said Watson, who says she never set out to be a business owner.
She started The Elderberry Co. as a way to get her family healthy during cold and flu season.
"My oldest was under a year old and was having a bunch of ear infections, and so I finally tried it with him. And since we've been using it with him, he hasn't even gone back to the doctor," she said.
The answer happened to be elderberry syrup, an immune boosting serum that boasts anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. The stay-at-home mom started making the syrup in her home kitchen when it took off.
"Twenty people, 30 people, 40 people through the winter. It started to become something more than what I was doing," said Watson.
The Elderberry Co. quickly outgrew her home kitchen, but expanding meant buying a commercial kitchen, which was out of question.
"It was kind of daunting thinking of moving from a home kitchen into a commercial kitchen. I didn't have a lot of money, I didn't know what to do," she said.
MESA was a game changer for her business. The downtown New Albany space is known for hosting area chefs, offering cooking classes and demonstrations in the evenings. The newest venture is an incubator program for aspiring chefs and entrepreneurs like Watson.
"I was looking at this kitchen just sitting dormant for most of the day," said MESA co-owner Bobby Bass. "From a business perspective, you never want to see that."
Instead, people like Watson can use the fully equipped kitchen during the day. It's a win win for both parties.
"It's just a really great way to take your business to the next level without incurring all the expenses," said Bass.
The Elderberry Co. has been operating out of the Pearl Street kitchen since October and it's already helped Watson's business. She's more than doubled her business in just a few short months.
"That expanded me to nationwide, so now I can ship my product and I can sell in retail stores," she said.
MESA is looking to add a couple more tenants, but Bass doesn't expect them to stay long.
"It's like kids. You know they're going to move out one day, we know her business is going to go to the next level, but we're grateful to have her while she's here," he said.
For Watson, she hopes to some day expand even further.
"Hopefully one day I'll have my own kitchen and do it all myself," she said.
A small dose of collaboration for a healthy growing business.
MESA is located at 216 Pearl St. in New Albany.
You can find more information about the Elderberry Co. on their website.
