NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) — A one-of-a-kind, skateable work of art is now open in New Albany.
The New Albany Flow Park welcomed skaters to the banks of the Ohio River on Thursday. The park, located between New Albany's Riverfront Amphitheater and the Sherman Minton Bridge, is a collaboration between the city and the Carnegie Center for Arts and History to renovate an outdated skate park into a community gathering space that blends art, creativity, healthy living and town history all into one.
The renovation to the skate park costed $500,000 and will include a memorial for Matt Brewer, who died in 2018 after being hit by a minivan while riding a skateboard along Spring Street.
"The park is now a destination for locals and tourists alike, highlighting our shared Ohio River history in an unexpected way," Eileen Yanoviak, director of the Carnegie Center, said in a news release. "It really removes the barriers to arts access, bringing free, interactive arts experiences directly to people in the community."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration will be held at the park in the spring.
