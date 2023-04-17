LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Extra security will be on hand at New Albany schools in Floyd County Monday, after an Instagram threat directed at the district.
Dr. Thomas Brillhart, assistant superintendent of operations, left a voicemail for parents early Monday informing them of the threat. The message said the Instagram threat has been traced to Singapore.
Officials do not believe the threat is credible and all schools are open; however, extra security will be on hand Monday out of an abundance of caution.
The threat comes on the heels of bomb threats that were made against numerous Indiana schools last Friday.
Indiana students start ILEARN state testing this week.
