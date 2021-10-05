LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was arrested after police said he drove through a fence and into a Louisville cemetery, killing a pedestrian.
Shaali Singogo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with murder and first-degree criminal mischief.
According to an arrest report, officers from the Audubon Park Police Department and the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the scene of a car crash just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 29. That crash was at a cemetery on Preston Highway near Parkway Village, according to court documents. The exact location wasn't disclosed by police.
When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian on the scene who had been hit by the vehicle. The pedestrian died at University of Louisville Hospital. The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified him as Nolan James Hovell, 25, of Louisville. .
Witnesses on the scene said after the crash, they saw the driver of the vehicle remove items from the car and run away.
Police said they determined Singogo was the driver, in part because of a recorded call in which he allegedly admitted to being involved in a car accident that evening in which he drove through a fence and into a cemetery before fleeing the scene.
According to an arrest report, police also found video evidence showing that the vehicle was traveling "well above the posted speed limit."
During the investigation, police said they also learned from witnesses that Singogo had consumed several drinks that evening before the crash and that it may have been an "intentional act."
In addition to causing $10,000 worth of damage to the fence, Singogo also damaged multiple headstones worth $2,000 each.
Singogo is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.