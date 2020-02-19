NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Flood Control District for New Albany tested the city’s new $2 million backup generators for its pump stations over the weekend.
Crews activated two of its pump stations to handle the first flooding event of the year. There was minimal impact and leftover debris was mainly along the riverfront. The city’s baseball fields did flood, but that’s part of the plan.
“Those areas in flood situations are designed to hold water until our pumping systems can pump it over the flood wall and into the river,” said Chris Gardner, the director of the Flood Control District.
The flooding event also allowed the city to test its new generators. Over the last eight years, the department has been upgrading and repairing the city’s levee system, which is more than 60 years old. Crews have rebuild all 19 pumps between the six plants, replaced the motors running the pumps and restored the concrete on the flood walls.
The new generators are a part of those improvements.
“These generators are at each one of our pumping stations, and they’re designed to run those facilities at full capacity in the loss of power,” Gardner said.
Gardener said the tests of the generators proved the system works, and the city is prepared for whatever flooding might happen in the future. The department is discussing what to pursue for the next improvement project.
