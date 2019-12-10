LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in dangerous situations can now dial their emergency contacts or even 911 with a new app using just the sound of their voice.
UrSafe “allows you to set personal safewords that trigger different responses depending on the severity of the situation, from uncomfortable to emergency,” the company says on its website.
The app also features a geo-located 911 response system that alerts public safety agencies in more than 200 countries.
Users can call out their safe words, even if the phone is across the room. The device will start recording the incident and send the owner’s name and location to police.
Co-founded by two doctors and a U.S. Air Force veteran, UrSafe is based in Palo Alto, California.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.