LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the meat processing plant in Butchertown, to the chemical plants in Rubbertown, neighbors and workers around the city are often exposed to pungent odors.
"It's the smell of death and rotting meat," said Stephanie Reckert, who works in Butchertown. "It's really the only way I could probably describe it."
A new app called "Smell My City" is working to identify and report areas with odorous air. The app allows users to immediately submit reports of foul smells around Louisville to local officials and residents.
The "Smell My City" app is like citizen science in action. Through real-time reporting, the app crowdsources the location of odorous air, maps it and immediately sends a notice to MSD and Louisville Air Pollution Control.
"This is all something we take seriously," said Thomas Nord, with the Air Pollution Control District. "We investigate and in some instances have taken penalties from companies for excessive odors."
Residents could always dial 3-1-1, but by the time the city receives the notification, the odors are often gone. This app aims to speed up the investigation process. The Air Pollution Control District says its odor investigations more than doubled in the app's first year.
Ted Smith's 17-year-old son brought the concept to Louisville based on an app used in Pittsburgh. Smith is the director of the Center for Health, Air, Water and Soil in the University of Louisville's Envirome Institute.
"There's a history of mistrust in these regulators and some people have given up reporting odors because they didn't feel like they're taken seriously," said Smith. "Now there's some transparency on how much of this is going on. What are you doing? Are you really looking into these things?"
Some people, however, don't seem to mind the occasional foul smell.
"For the most part, Butchertown is just so great," said Stephanie Reckert. "There are so many great businesses out here that, you know, I can put up with a little bit of odor every once and awhile."
The "Smell My City" app can be downloaded for free in the app store.
