LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flames billowed from downtown Louisville nearly five years ago when a stretch of historic Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville caught fire.
The block has been under resurgence ever since, with the arrival of hotels, restaurants, a distillery, an Irish pub and retail.
“It was just a scary moment thinking this whole historic building and these two blocks could be taken down,” Louisville Tourism President and CEO Karen Williams said.
Now, two new bars and restaurants will finish the last piece of the puzzle.
“The streets are open, and there's a lot of activity," Williams said.
A Sun Tan City co-founder and Planet Fitness franchisee, Rick Kueber of RDKJ Properties, LLC, bought the last vacant property on Whiskey Row for nearly $3.2 million in December. He plans to open bars and restaurants, as well as office space, inside the five-story building at 121 W. Main St.
“This is going to bring some closure to the development of the block,” Kueber said. “This really was the last opportunity to own a piece of Whiskey Row.”
Keuber is finding surprises throughout the building that help tell its history.
“There’s a lot of history,” he said. “One-hundred-plus years of history here.”
Murals and red lights on the walls reveal it was once a sex club called Latex.
“From what I understand, it was an adult club from a long time ago," he said.
It’s too soon to know what the new bars and restaurants will be called. They’re scheduled to open in July 2021.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.