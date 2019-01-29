INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Indiana public schools could soon have religious literacy in classrooms if a bill passes.
President Donald Trump appears to be in support of measures across various states.
On Monday morning, President Trump posted on his Twitter account:
"Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great!"
According to Fox59, Indiana Sen. Dennis Kruse (R) has written the “Education matters” bill, which will require public and charter schools to display the U.S. and Indiana state flags in each classroom, along with posters that show the motto “In God We Trust.”
A similar measure requiring “In God We Trust” posters in classrooms passed in Florida last year, according to Fox News.
Public high schools in Indiana would also have to offer a course “surveying religions of the world,” which could include “the study of the Bible.”
The bill states the classes have to be conducted in a “neutral, objective, and balanced” way that does “not encourage or promote acceptance of any particular religion.”
Critics have called the bill is “blatantly unconstitutional.”
