(FOX NEWS) -- A new book is shedding light on the final moments shared between First Lady Barbara Bush and her husband, President George H.W. Bush.
According to a report by Fox News, journalist Susan Page recently sat down to talk with Fox News reporter Sandra Smith to talk about her new book "The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty."
The book seeks to describe how the pair grew over the course of their marriage and shifted from a more "traditional" relationship in which he "called the shots" to one in which they were "partners."
Page said that, before her death in 2018, Barbara wasn't so worried about dying as she was leaving her husband of 73 years behind. Just two days before she died in April, the two sat together in the den of their home in Houston. Page explained how Barbara, "said to him, 'George, I'm not going to worry about you,' and he said to her, 'Bar, I'm not going to worry about you.'"
"She gave him permission to live, he gave her permission to die -- and you know what they did then? They had a drink," Page said on "America's Newsroom."
The feisty grandmother was "consequential" Page said, in both her son George W.'s presidency as well as her husband's. She died at the age of 92 after struggling with multiple health issues.
Bush was known for her tough personality, fighting for expanded literacy, and her battle against the stigma surrounding AIDS.
"But I think her legacy is perhaps broader," Page said, "kind of an air of civility, of mutual respect."
"And she would tell you that her grandchildren are her true legacy," Page added.
One of Barbara's toughest moments, according to Page, was when her 3-year-old daughter Robin died of cancer.
"I came to believe, after doing research for this book, that that was the defining moment of her adult life," Page said. "It left her harder on the outside and softer on the inside."
"It was a thread that then continued through the rest of her life," Page said. "It was a touchstone for her as she thought about the big issues of the day."
Sam Dorman is a freelance reporter for Fox News.
Copyright 2019 Fox News and WDRB Media. All rights reserved.