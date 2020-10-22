LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New billboards are going up around Lexington and Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.
The billboards, which were crowdfunded, are directing people to www.callforbreonna.com, a change.org petition to demand justice for Taylor and to connect people with legislators.
The page calls Taylor an “award-winning EMT and model citizen” and reads that though it’s been months since her “murder,” her “killers have STILL not been charged.”
Taylor, 26, who was Black, was shot six times and killed when three white Louisville Metro Police officers served a no-knock search warrant at her apartment near Pleasure Ridge Park in March as part of a larger narcotics investigation. Taylor’s death prompted racial injustice protests for months in Louisville and across the country and calls for legislation to ban no-knock warrants. Louisville Metro Council already has banned such warrants.
The page also links to another petition to demand justice for Taylor. That petition had been signed by more than 11.4 million people as of Thursday afternoon.
A related crowdfunding page to support billboards that reference the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, a federal proposal to outlaw no-knock warrants, has received funding from 1,923 backers who have raised more than $77,000.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.