LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new brewery is opening in the Portland neighborhood.
Shippingport Brewing Company and Sally Forth Taproom has a full lineup of beers and a menu of sandwiches and appetizers.
Amelia Pillow, the taproom's brewmaster who lives in the Portland neighborhood, always wanted to have a friendly neighborhood spot she could walk to — so she opened her own.
"Our core brands are our Eddie Kolsch and our Marge IPA. Like I said, we have a little brewhouse in the back," Pillow said. "So we're brewing mainly small batch big beers or uniquely flavored beers back there. But we're contract brewing those two brands so we can have those all the time."
The Shippingport Brewing Company's grand opening is Thursday, June 24.
The brewery plans to expand next year with its own 10-barrel brew house and eventually add live music.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.