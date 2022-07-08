LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police said it now has the funding to purchase body cameras.
The agency has been criticized for not equipping troopers with the technology while many police departments have used it for years.
The state budget that just went into effect July 1 has money to buy body cameras, equipment and pay for training for 650 troopers.
KSP said the body camera testing phase is over and it's now working with the Finance and Administration Cabinet to purchase the equipment and storage software needed.
KSP said the body cameras would be used for its special response teams and for troopers who answer complaints and conduct traffic enforcement.
