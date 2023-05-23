LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An intercity bus service is adding routes that will connect Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit and Indianapolis, among other Midwest cities.
FlixBus is partnering with Miller Transportation to run routes from Louisville to Chicago and Louisville to Detroit. The new routes will start May 25.
"Miller Transportation is excited about this new venture," Miller Transportation released in a statement. "For over 85 years, Miller Transportation has provided one of the most reliable and safest transportation options for travelers and we are proud to continue this legacy with the expansion of our partnership with FlixBus."
The Louisville to Chicago trip will stop in Lafayette, Bloomington and Indianapolis. It will run six days a week but not on Tuesdays. According to a news release, the Louisville-bound trip will depart at 4:45 pm. with stops in Lafayette at 8 p.m., Indianapolis at 9:15 p.m., Bloomington at 10:45 p.m. and arrive at Louisville Bus Station at 12:45 a.m. Buses leaving Louisville heading to Chicago will depart at 9:15 a.m., stop in Bloomington at 11:25 a.m., then Indianapolis at 12:45 p.m. and Lafayette at 2:10 p.m. before arriving at Chicago Bus Station at 3:30 p.m.
The Louisville to Chicago to East Lansing route offers service six days a week, except Wednesdays. The Lansing-bound trips will leave Louisville at 8:45 a.m. with stops in downtown Cincinnati at 10:35 a.m., then the University of Cincinnati at 10:50 a.m., followed by Dayton at 11:55 a.m., then Toledo at 2:20 p.m., Detroit at 3:35 p.m. and East Lansing at 5:15 p.m. Trips from East Lansing to Louisville will leave at 12:45 p.m., stopping at Detroit at 2:15 p.m., Toledo at 3:40 p.m., then Dayton at 6:05 p.m., University of Cincinnati at 7:10 p.m., downtown Cincinnati at 7:25 p.m. and finally in Louisville at 9:20 p.m.
According to a news release, FlixBus is comprised of local bus partners. The buses offer free WiFi, power outlets, selected seats and the first stored bag travels free.
