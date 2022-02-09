LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business association is launching Thursday to serve businesses along the Preston corridor.
"The Preston Area Business Alliance is an alliance of businesses that will have the opportunity to come together, to really connect with each other, provide support, and promote businesses," District 21 Metro Councilwoman Nicole George said.
A launch committee has met over the past year to make plans. Thursday will be the first time local business owners are coming together to see if they are interested in joining the alliance.
"I just hope I can meet some people that have sort of the same vision as have that's just to make this community better," said Brian Humbert, owner of The Mower Shop off Preston Highway.
Humbert said his shop has been in the same spot off Preston for more than 50 years and he was once part of the Okolona Business Association but he said within the last year, that association dissolved.
"You always want to know what's happening in the neighborhood," he said.
Down the street is Tattoo Charlie's. The shop, owned by Buddy Wheeler, has been operating off Preston Highway since 1991.
Wheeler said he's not quite sure what to expect at the meeting, but he's looking forward to working with other local businesses.
"The voice of one business, a lot of times doesn't get heard, where the voice of a lot of businesses together frequently does get more traction," Wheeler said.
Wheeler said he has safety concerns he'd like to discuss, including better access to public transportation and safer access for pedestrians.
While this business association is launching, the city is looking to improve road safety on the entire Preston corridor. George hopes this alliance will have a voice in what those plans look like.
"What we hope to see is more engagement of businesses to be able to inform that plan, as well as to be able to provide real insight into the needs of the corridor," said George.
For information on the Preston corridor planning process, click here.
Businesses interested in joining the association can attend Thursday's kickoff meeting in person or virtually. For those attending in person, the address is 4717 Preston Highway. The meeting begins at 11 a.m.
For information on registration or business memberships, click here.
