LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Budding entrepreneurs with dreams of starting their own companies now have access to one-on-one coaching in west Louisville.
It's all part of an effort to help people rewrite their life stories and the latest chapter in a new tale for a once-troubled neighborhood.
One of the first to apply for the Entrepreneurship for All program is Bobby Wheeler. The film "Bad Boys II" brought the word "wusah" into everyday language, but Wheeler wants to give it new meaning in Louisville.
"It's an actual stone that's magnetic that grounds you to pull of the earth," Wheeler said.
Wheeler makes hematite jewelry by hand, and in his case, "WU-SAH" stands for "We Unite Soul and Harmony."
The stone is said to help with anxiety, blood pressure and a myriad of health issues. The 43-year-old photographer is now taking a shot at turning his hobby into a full-fledged business.
"Every man wants to have something to leave for their children to build on: security," he said. "So a job is good, but when you own your own business, that's the security I want: to be a brand, for people to say the name 'WU-SAH' and know exactly where it comes from."
Entrepreneurship for All is a 12-week business training course offered by Louisville Central Community Centers. Kevin Fields Sr., president of Louisville Central Community Centers, said the program is all about "advancing your service, generating revenue and accessing resources in the community to help you do that."
"So this is not a typical textbook type of training," he said.
Entrepreneurship for All coincides with the redevelopment of the Russell neighborhood and the multi-million-dollar redo of the Beecher Terrace public housing complex. It's an effort by leaders who are trying to turn one of Louisville poorest and high-crime communities into to the next NuLu.
"It has to be more than just housing," Fields said. "It has to be about creating amenities and businesses and commerce.
"Because this neighborhood is undergoing a renaissance of transformation."
Applications are open through April 30. Fifteen to 20 people will be selected for the first class in May. They will receive business training and connections to start up funding resources and an opportunity to lease incubator or store space in the Russell neighborhood.
To apply, click here or call (502)-583-8821.
