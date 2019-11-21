LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new campaign to save lives in Indiana, and it's using social media to reach college students.
The Indiana Youth Services Association is using the hashtag #KnowEnough to tell students at all 94 Indiana colleges about the state's LifeLine Law, which provides immunity for charges such as public intoxication and minor possession for anyone who seeks medical help for someone having an alcohol-related health emergency.
Thank you @uindy for being the perfect host today! Thank you for sharing with your students #TXT911lifeline so that they #KnowEnough https://t.co/ypNLwTnNMi— IN Youth Serv. Assoc (@INYouthServices) November 21, 2019
"We're not saying it's the right thing to drink alcohol, but if somebody makes a mistake or is overserved, let's save a life," said Republican Sen. Jim Merritt, who represents District 31.
Since the Lifeline Law took effect in 2012, 54 lives have been saved.
