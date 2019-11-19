LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new safety coalition has been created to ensure the well being of horses and jockeys in the Thoroughbred racing community.
The formation of the new Thoroughbred Safety Coalition was announced at Keeneland racecourse Tuesday morning. According to a news release from the organization, its mission is to "create and implement a series of significant safety, medication, operational and integrity guidelines across Thoroughbred racing to ensure the well-being of horses and jockeys and increase transparency and accountability."
Founding member organizations of the coalition include Breeders' Cup Limited, Churchill Downs Inc., Keeneland Association Inc., the New York Racing Association Inc. (NYRA), Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and the Stronach Group. Together, the organizations represent more than 85 percent of graded stakes racing in America.
"Thoroughbred racing is steeped in tradition and we want the sport to live on for generations to come, and that is only possible with all of us working together to ensure that the safety and well-being of our athletes is our top priority," said Drew Fleming, president and CEO of Breeders' Cup Limited, in a statement.
The new coalition has released what it calls a list of "best practices" and "stricter guidelines" when it comes for the treatment of the horses and jockeys. Those measures address medications, crop use, veterinary exam records and enforcement.
"The Thoroughbred horse racing industry has reached a watershed moment where unprecedented reforms touching all areas of the sport must continue to be advanced and implemented," said Craig Fravel, chief executive officer of racing for The Stronach Group. "The Thoroughbred Safety Coalition represents a step toward greater accountability and transparency to put horse and rider safety and care at the forefront."
