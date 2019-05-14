LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A unique partnership in Louisville is helping food trucks get their wheels rolling before they hit the streets.
The owners of Smok'N Cantina serve tacos with barbecue, and they’re on a mission to serve other food trucks.
“We're just working together to hopefully live the dream,” said Heather Yates, owner of Smok'N Cantina.
That's why Yates and her husband started 240 Adams, a community collaboration kitchen designed specifically for Food Trucks, which is a unique concept in Louisville. Trucks park in a parking lot in Butchertown when they're not rolling through downtown during lunch hour, and the truckers prepare food and share overhead inside the collaborative kitchen.
“When you deal with a shared kitchen, it can be difficult to share space and equipment and things like that,” said Chuck Downes, owner of Black Rock Grille food truck.. “The best thing about this is we're all truckers, so we know the ins and outs, and we work together well.”
The kitchen has storage, refrigeration, ice machines and sinks for dishes.
“Then this commercial kitchen where you can prep, store and prepare all of your food in one spot,” Yates said.
But what's really different, they’re actually helping their own competition.
“It’s competitive, but competition is good,” Yates said. “It's not weird at all. We love it. My husband and I have always kind of loved people and loved working with other people. So, we’re working together, throwing ideas off each other.”
