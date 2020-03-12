LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Indiana, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 12.
The news was announced Thursday morning.
The patients are both adults. One lives in St. Joseph County and the other lives in Marion County.
The current breakdown of cases is as follows:
St. Joseph County: 1
Noble County: 1
Adams County: 1
Howard County: 1
Boone County: 1
Hendricks County: 2
Marion County: 2
Johnson County: 3
For the most up-to-date information on Indiana cases, CLICK HERE.
Anyone in Indiana who experiences symptoms that may be consistent with the COVID-19 coronavirus is asked to call the ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center at 317-233-7125 or 317-233-1325 or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov.
