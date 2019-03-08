19 new corrections officers suit up after 11 weeks of training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eleven weeks of training came to an end Friday as 19 new corrections officers were declared ready for a career behind bars.
There are 60 spots open right now, and the new recruits put the Louisville jail on the right track in getting the officers needed this year. That's significant, because last year, the jail only graduated between 30 and 40.
"It's a huge deal for us. Obviously, we've discussed vacancies ad nauseam at Metro Corrections," Metro Corrections FOP President Tracy Dotson said. "We didn't have the interest due to the constant cutbacks in our pension systems and in our retirement systems and cutting of benefits."
A serious recruitment and advertising campaign has helped a lot.
The new recruits aren't under an illusions as they prepare for this new adventure. Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton is not shy about addressing the headline-making issues like overcrowding and an aging facility.
Mayor Greg Fischer helped to swear in the new recruits Friday. His presence also meant there was a big of an elephant in the room: possible tax increases or cuts to city services.
"It's going to be until it's settled," Dotson said.
Metro Council Democrats presented a third option Thursday to solve the pension crisis. It would double the insurance tax and slightly increase the tax on auto insurance over four years. It would also impose a tax increase on rental cars. But, it would seek out $15 million in cuts.
Fischer reacted to the plan for the first time Friday morning.
"We're studying that right now," he said. "Obviously, we want to keep delivering the keys services to the city, public safety, we want to take care of the needs of those most vulnerable. So those are priorities of mine."
Fischer will make a decision on March 21.
