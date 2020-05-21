LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 676 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase in new cases that comes amid a jump in tests conducted statewide.
The newly announced infections take the state total to 29,936, according to Indiana State Department of Health data, which also show that 7,318 new tests were conducted between March 18 and Wednesday.
That is the largest number of tests made public in a single day.
Indiana reported 48 new deaths from the respiratory illness; there have been 1,764 total deaths and 149 fatalities presumed to be from COVID-19.
Clark County has 446 cases and 37 deaths. Floyd County has 309 cases and 38 deaths.
Indiana is set to begin the next phase of its gradual reopening of businesses and activities on Friday, two days earlier than planned. The move allows stores and malls to increase capacity to 75% and permits social gatherings of up to 100 people.
Also starting Friday, gyms and fitness centers can reopen, as can campgrounds. For a complete timeline of Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan, go to https://backontrack.in.gov/2348.htm.
