LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New COVID-19 infections in Kentucky are continuing at a near-record pace, but the number of deaths related to the disease are continuing to decline.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 796 new cases Wednesday, pushing the four-day total to 2,465, or one below the record for a Sunday-Wednesday period.
The governor also announced five COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the four-day total to 16, the third-lowest for a Sunday-Wednesday period in the last 12 weeks.
Beshear urged Kentuckians to continue to wear masks and keep at least 6 feet apart, because even with a lower mortality rate, more cases mean more deaths.
Since the pandemic began, 1,124 Kentuckians have died from the cardiovascular disease. More than 90% of the casualties were at least 60 years old. Nearly half were at least 80. Even people 80 and older who contract the disease in Kentucky have a nearly 83% survival probability, according to state data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Kentucky’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, stood at 4.59% Wednesday, up slightly from Tuesday.
Nationally, more than 6.9 million people have tested positive, and more than 201,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, projects that by Jan. 1, the death toll in the U.S. will be above 378,000.
Across the globe, nearly 32 million people have become infected, and more than 973,000 have died. The IHME projects that the global death toll by Jan. 1 will be near 2.7 million.
