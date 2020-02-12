LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is underway on a new Dare to Care community kitchen in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
The new kitchen will triple the size of the organization's current kitchen. Workers will be able to prepare more after-school meals for kids, create a senior meal program, and provide job training.
"The current year, we are on target to distribute enough food for about 20 million meals," said Stan Siegwald, spokesman for Dare to Care. "But the world is changing. It's evolving. What we heard from the community is they are asking us to do more."
Fifteen members of management, programs, and fundraising will also be based at the new facility.
The Novak Family Foundation helped make the new kitchen possible. It's is scheduled to open in May 2020.
