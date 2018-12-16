LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New details have been released about a plane crash that killed three people in southern Indiana.
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the Nov. 30 crash near Memphis in Clark County, Indiana.
The report said the Cessna 525A was about 6,000 feet in the air when it began a left turn, went down and disappeared from radar after it took off from the Clark Regional Airport that morning.
Just before 10:30 a.m., the plane collided with some trees, causing a fire but no explosion, according to the report.
Investigators were able to find all of the plane's major parts, including the engine, which was found about 400 feet from the first point of impact. Wreckage from the crash site was collected and transported to "a secure facility" for further information.
Louisville City FC founder and prominent local architect Wayne Estopinal was killed in the crash. Pilot Andrew Davis and Sandra Johnson were also killed.
The official cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.