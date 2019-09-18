JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Construction on the new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville is on schedule to be complete in time for the 2020-21 school year.
Since April, CORE Construction crews have made significant progress on the $11.2 million Franklin Square Elementary School. They have built a brand new building to connect the two existing buildings already on the campus, the Nachand Fieldhouse and the old Jeffersonville High School gymnasium.
The old Jeffersonville High School building was a massive open gymnasium, but workers have split the space into two stories, which will hold the majority of the classrooms along with the media center.
The Nachand Fieldhouse is also undergoing renovations to be used as the school’s gymnasium. It will also be available for community tournaments and events.
“It’s great to have Nachand Fieldhouse, which is owned by the Jeffersonville Parks and Rec Department,” said Chad Schenck, director of transportation of Greater Clark County Schools. “Being able to use that and save dollars, saving taxpayer money, that means more of the overall budget goes into the academic portion of the project.”
Then those two buildings are now connected with the new central building, which houses the school’s cafeteria, administrative offices, art room and a few classrooms.
The school will have enough space for 500 students. It will be the home for students from Maple and Spring Hill Elementary Schools, which school leaders guess will be about 350 students.
Schenck said because of the recent dry weather, construction crews have been able to make good progress. He hopes all the exterior work will be finished by winter, so that contractors just have to do interior work once it gets too cold. The building will be handed over to the district in April. District leaders will have to coordinate moving teachers, supplies, books, technology and kitchen equipment into the new building over the summer.
The renovations with the Nachand Fieldhouse are almost complete. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore expects to host an open house in a few weeks to celebrate.
