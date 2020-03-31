ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new police officers started their careers with the Elizabethtown Police Department a week early, another way law enforcement departments across Kentucky are trying to adapt in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
The hiring process started last year for EPD. Department spokesman Officer John Thomas said the Department of Criminal Justice decided to finish up the 20-week academy in 19 weeks. Officers Benjamin Ennis and Shelly Jamison, had to cram to get everything done. But they were sworn in Monday, and now they’re hitting the streets to start the next phase of the hiring process, which includes 15 weeks of hands-on training in Elizabethtown.
“We’re just going to have to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and make it work. That’s part of the job. We have to adapt and overcome," Thomas said. “And I can imagine very well that when they applied for us last year, probably the furthest thing from their minds was the possibility that they would be beginning their work in the middle of a global pandemic."
Two new officers might not sound like a lot, but Thomas said it was “a relief” they were able to train these two officers, because the department needs the manpower to be ready for whatever might happen in the near future.
“That’s one of our challenges that our trainers have with the new hires,” Thomas said. “In addition to teaching them how to do the job, they’ve got to teach them how to be safe in the midst of this pandemic.”
The department was planning another academy soon with six more officers. Five positions were already filled, but the start date has been pushed back because of the coronavirus. The next academy might not start until as early as June or as late as August.
In the meantime, the officers are following new safety guidelines and have personal protective equipment to use when needed. Thomas said the pandemic will not change the fact the officers will continue to protect everyone.
“We can’t tell you what the future holds as far as how this virus situation is going to play out,” Thomas said. “But one thing the public can depend on: If you call the police, we care going to be there for you. We’re still doing our job. We still have a job to do. And the fact there’s a pandemic doesn’t stop that. We are trying to do it as safely as possible.”
