LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new face of the COVID-19 pandemic is one without a mask for the 1.5 million people in Kentucky who have been fully vaccinated. And that new look was on display across Louisville on Friday.
There are still some restrictions in place, but for a lot of people, this week is a major step toward a return to pre-pandemic life.
"It feels wonderful to feel free, like we are getting back to normal," said John Kaplan, who is fully-vaccinated.
The new face of the pandemic includes more smiles and fewer masks.
"Very happy to hear the news,” said Mitch McClain, who has been fully vaccinated. “I was ready to rip the mask off."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully-vaccinated people no longer need to physically distance or wear masks, inside or out.
Kentucky was quick to follow the lead, and by Friday afternoon, people were out and about, enjoying the summer-like weather and their new freedom.
But there are still some COVID caveats. The new guidelines don't apply to people who are not fully-vaccinated. That’s a message being shared by the CDC and the White House.
"The rule is very simple," President Joe Biden said Thursday. "Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order loosens restrictions, but not everyone can ditch the masks.
"The governor states that there's no change right now for mask guidance for K-12," Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said.
Pollio said the return to school guidelines are the same ... for now.
"Having masks for all employees and students, as directed by the governor, until we get further guidance," he said.
The news was pretty sweet inside Muth's Candies in NuLu, but management is still a little hesitant to ditch the mask requirement.
"I think overall, it's going to bring more people out and about," Manager Sarah Blazin said. "I think we are going to wait a little longer to see how it goes between now and when the actual mandate is removed in June before we make an official decision."
Kentucky's capacity restrictions and remaining mask mandates end on June 11.
