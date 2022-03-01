LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new meal delivery service is coming to Louisville.
My Choice Delivery will provide an alternative to companies like Door Dash or Uber Eats.
Founder Desiree Graves hopes to benefit local businesses, while also making the service more affordable for customers.
"We're just trying to create something different where we're not over charging or making it too expensive for customers to have good delivery service," said Graves.
Pay for drivers can start in a range from $10 to $25 an hour plus tips. Graves wants to hire positive drivers who can help ensure happy deliveries.
"I'm hands on so anyone with any questions, any concerns will be able to reach me directly as the owner instead of having to reach out to a 1-800 number in another state or another country," Graves said. "They're going to be able to reach me directly, the drivers can reach me directly, and you might even see me at your door"
She says right now they're focusing on building partnerships with restaurants in the St. Matthews area, and hope to launch My Choice Delivery in a couple weeks.
People interested in a driver position can apply by visiting mychoicedelivery.com.
