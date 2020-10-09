LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Relief is coming to one of Louisville's food deserts.

The Parkland Neighborhood Food Market on South 28th Street held its grand opening Friday afternoon.

People who live nearby say it's a big deal for their neighborhood, as there haven't been many food options for the area.

Owner Tammy Hawkins is no stranger to the area, having been a longtime business owner in the neighborhood.

Tammy Hawkins, owner of The Parkland Neighborhood Food Market

"During the periods of COVID, Kroger closed early, and there was really nowhere for anyone to go," she said. "There's a lot of elderly people in the neighborhood who like to play the lottery. They need necessities after hours -- after 6 or 7 o'clock -- so this is the place that they can come."

The Parkland Neighborhood Food Market will be open from 6:30 a.m. until midnight.

