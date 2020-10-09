LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Relief is coming to one of Louisville's food deserts.
The Parkland Neighborhood Food Market on South 28th Street held its grand opening Friday afternoon.
People who live nearby say it's a big deal for their neighborhood, as there haven't been many food options for the area.
Owner Tammy Hawkins is no stranger to the area, having been a longtime business owner in the neighborhood.
"During the periods of COVID, Kroger closed early, and there was really nowhere for anyone to go," she said. "There's a lot of elderly people in the neighborhood who like to play the lottery. They need necessities after hours -- after 6 or 7 o'clock -- so this is the place that they can come."
The Parkland Neighborhood Food Market will be open from 6:30 a.m. until midnight.
