LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new food truck in town believes it's never too late to spread a little holiday cheer. The business is mixing some food and soul to bring hope to the area's homeless.
On any given day, the local food truck scene caters to downtown Louisville's lunch crowd.
A few streets over, people can catch another truck. "We're trying to make sure we put smiles on faces today," said Gerron Board, owner of Soulful Choices.
It's spicing things up with a lot of soul. "(It's) really good food, really good," said Todd Mingus, who is homeless.
"You don't know who's eating and who's not. So, we had extra money, profit money that we've made, and we decided to go to the store this morning, buy a lot of food and come out and help and give a lot of food out. It's going to be every time we can. We're going to make sure we do our part," Board said.
Board and his girlfriend recently decided to go into business for themselves. "We wanted to try to make sure we could both do something that we like doing, and we both like cooking," he said.
After a few episodes of Food Truck Wars and a trip to Miami to find the truck, they opened Soulful Choices.
When it's not serving customers daily at the hot spots downtown, it's helping the under served. "You don't just do stuff for people who can do something for you. You don't do something for someone and expect things in return," he said.
Under the bridge near Wayside Mission on Jefferson Street, Board's truck is a can't miss site. "The colors and we've got music playing. So, it's like a disco ball out here," he said.
It's only been open a couple months, and customers have already taken care of branding. "They're calling me the soul man," Board said. "So, I'll take it."
"It means a lot. You've got to eat. It's one of the main things. Try to stay warm and eat. You're not going to die from anything else," Mingus said.
A well-rounded meal goes to every single person in line. "Green beans, plenty of drinks, couple of desserts, we're trying to make sure we cover everybody," Board said.
"It was a blessing. God bless them," Mingus said.
Board expects nothing in return. "I just want to make sure that while I'm in a position to help, even if it's just food, if I have enough money to take out and help people who are in need, it makes me feel great," Mingus said.
Soulful Choices also delivers. Board posts to social media about where the truck will be next.
