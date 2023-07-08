LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mural was unveiled in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Saturday.
Fruits of Labor mural is located at the Sav-A-Lot on Taylor Boulevard. It was created by local artist Jaylin Stewart.
The mural creation was part of the Center for Neighborhoods' program "Producing Art in Neighborhoods Together," also known as PAINT, which brings community members and artists together to design and create new pieces of public art.
The Fruits of Labor mural is meant to symbolize the rewards and results of hard work, dedication and perseverance.
"I hosted design workshops to allow the Southside residents to be able to express who they are, what this neighborhood is about, the culture and how it's a major part of Louisville," Stewart said.
The event also included live music, free food and drinks.