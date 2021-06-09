LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program aims to help diversify local sports.

The Louisville Sports Commission has teamed up with local foundations to create the SportsFUNd. The goal of the fund is to provide grants that help create more sports leagues and activities in underserved areas.

"We are looking at teaching up to 50 new students as part of our West End program, and it will be for fun and it will be for training, and if they want to continue, we'll be in a position for them to continue," said Dawn Wilson, assistant coach for the Louisville Fencing Center and USFA Kentucky Division Chair. "We want to see the next fencing 'Muhammad Ali' come out of our center and represent, not only the United States, but Russell and the Louisville area total across the board."

SportsFUNd is also working with groups like the YMCA and the West Louisville Tennis Club.

