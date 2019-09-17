JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Big changes could be coming to Great Clark County Schools. The district unveiled its strategic plan Tuesday night, announcing major changes over the next five years.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said it's basically a road map for what the district could look like.
"We feel like we have a plan that's very solid," he said. "We also understand that some people will agree with a lot of things in this plan. Some people will disagree with some of the things in this plan."
The district plans to be very aggressive when it comes to spending money on upgrading its school facilities.
This school year, the board could pass $15 million in facility upgrades. Much of that would go toward upgrading athletic facilities at Charlestown, Jeffersonville and New Washington High Schools. Plus, there'd be about $3 million to renovate the district's bus depot.
Future upgrades could include adding more classrooms, locker room facilities, and standard heating and air conditioning fixes. It could also mean buying land to build new schools.
And some of those improvements could eventually affect taxpayers.
Greater Clark thinks it will have to call for a referendum in 2023-24, which would fund new middle school and elementary schools.
The GCCS board also talked about ways the district could save money, which includes restructuring some related arts teachers who cover electives like art, music and P.E.
Any plan would not include layoffs, the board said, but it could force some of those teachers at the elementary level to be reassigned to different positions.
The district is weighing three different options that could save up to $1 million.
The board did not take any votes Tuesday night, so approving projects would happen at future meetings.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.