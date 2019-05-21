LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools could save thousands of dollars on a new superintendent.
The district wants to permanently hire its interim superintendent, Mark Laughner. The board heard public feedback Tuesday night about his new contract.
Laughner's proposed salary is $155,000, which is $25,000 less than the district's former superintendent.
The Charlestown High School principal replaced former superintendent Andrew Melin, who stepped down in January.
The board will vote to approve Laughner's contract at its meeting in two weeks.
