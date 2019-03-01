LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is expected to get adults into the workforce faster.
Participants will have the opportunity to earn their GED, plus a college certificate, within four months or less. Kentucky has invested $15.9 million in scholarship funding to fast-track skill certifications.
The GED Plus program is aimed at high school graduates and people who are working toward a GED but don't have a college degree.
The state's community and technical college system is participating in the program.
