LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana opened a new facility on Tuesday.
A ribbon cutting celebrated the milestone.
The new building is across from Cave Hill Cemetery on Grinstead Drive in the Highlands. It's 35,000 square feet and replaces the former building on Baxter Avenue.
The organization provides support for people battling cancer. It raised $8 million in three months for the project.
"It's a place to safely share and explore your cancer journey, and it's a place to escape it and that's what these kids get to do. They get to talk about cancer with other kids who get it, and they get to have fun and escape it, because here living with cancer is normal," said Karen Morrison, President/CEO of Gilda's Club.
The new building offers several new spaces for children and families.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.