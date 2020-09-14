LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new grocery store opening in the Russell neighborhood is looking for volunteers.
Black Market Kentucky is a sustainable grocery store that was created from the #FeedTheWest movement.
So far, volunteers have started to clear a plot of land and fixed portions of the building, on West Market Street, but more help is needed.
Black Lives Matter Louisville is organizing a cleanup day at the grocery store as part of "Give for Food Louisville." Anyone wishing to participate can meet at the store from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Organizers said time and energy is just as important as monetary donations.
