CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The new Harrison County Sheriff wants to get body cameras that are so smart, they know when to start recording on their own.
It’s just one of three things Sheriff Nick Smith hopes to accomplish now that he’s taken the helm.
Smith became sheriff on Jan. 1, but he's been with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as head of investigations since 2011. He plans to get the high-tech cameras for all 32 sworn officers.
“The technology we're wanting to use can give us a live feed at any time to any one of our officers,” Smith said.
The BodyWorn cameras can also start recording based on movement and location.
“When they go to a call and they get there, it automatically comes on," Smith said. "It automatically turns off. If they pull their weapon out and discharge their firearm, it automatically comes on, and it goes two minutes back."
Smith said the cameras would be worn under the uniform, and only the lens would be visible so that it wouldn't come off during a fight. And there's no storage issue, because it would all be saved to the cloud.
Smith would like to get the cameras as soon as possible, but they first have to be approved by county commissioners.
Second, he wants to improve radio communication in Harrison County. With the highs and lows in the terrain, there can be radio dead zones.
“I don't ever want to make a call that an officer has been hurt because we didn't know where he was at or we couldn't talk to him,” he said.
Finally, he wants his deputies to pass a physical fitness test.
“When I'm hired by my community, I think they believe I should be able to chase somebody, I should be able to jump a fence, I should be able to climb through a window, I should be able to drag somebody, and I should be able to fight somebody,” he said.
With a healthy lifestyle change, Smith imagines it could also save money.
“Benefits might not cost as much if all of your employees are a lot healthier," he said. "Worker comp claims don’t exist as much, and then sick days aren’t used, and we all know if someone is sick, then someone has to cover, and that’s time and a half."
The specifics of the physical fitness test haven’t been determined yet.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.