LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A first-time holiday vendor hoped to grab some attention with help from man's best friend.
"Santa Paws" joined Indiana Bulldog Rescue for its first ever holiday pop-up shop at Mag Bar in Louisville.
The rescue offered pet pictures with Santa Paws and paintings created by its current and former foster dogs.
Profits supported the group, which specifically rescues English and French bulldogs, fostering them until they can find a good home.
Its shop was one of a handful featured at Mag Bar's market.
"It's awesome. I love the fact Mag Bar let us come, I love that we have all of our friends here to help support the cause and I wish everyone would come down and come see them," said Allison Ducra with Indiana Bulldog Rescue.
The group is taking the pop-up shop to the Logan Street Market next Saturday, Dec. 11, for the 'Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar.'
Ducra says they also are constantly in need of volunteers and donations to support their foster dogs.
