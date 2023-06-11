LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They've survived the pandemic, but some local businesses could still use a boost.
A new initiative helps locally owned eateries generate more revenue. The goal of 365 Eats is to help and support local businesses every day of the year.
Latoya Cook-Bradley owns the Brew and Sip Coffee Bars on West Broadway and Shepherdsville Road.
"It is not just your average coffee spot," Cook-Bradley said. "We do breakfast all day. And then we have lunch specials."
And like a lot of locally owned eateries, she had to weather the pandemic storm.
"We literally opened in October of the pandemic, so we trudged our way through the pandemic and now we're here," she said.
But getting here wasn't easy especially after pandemic lockdowns and roadblocks.
"Because we had a small space, so we didn't get any funding during the pandemic," Cook-Bradley said. "I call it COVID money now."
Although the business didn't get COVID funding, there's an initiative that generates new money.
"It was an idea of a local organizer," Deja Downey, chief of partnerships for Vision Group Marketing Consulting, said. "And she came up with the idea about helping restaurants with reach their goal of a $1,000 a day."
Downey is also one of the founders of the 365 Eats Initiative. Anyone who owns a local eatery is eligible to sign up.
Downey said the initiative was created to help local eateries not just survive but also thrive by generating new customers.
"If we don't support them now, they will not be here in the next five or 10 years but it all starts with stability," Downey said. "And that also starts with empowering the business owners to be able to know what to do to go forward."
On June 25th, there will also be a farmers’ market from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
"We're inviting farmers market people that make their own jams and jellies and locally on cotton candy and things like that to come and be a part of that initiative to really be able to have another alternative in the west end," Downey said.
"It's gonna bring sales, it's gonna bring awareness. Like I'm gonna really have a time when it becomes my turn," Cook-Bradley said.
Cook-Bradley is a charter member and said the 365 Eats Initiative has been a game changer, especially with the thousand-dollar Thursdays.
"Which brings people into one specific location every Thursday so we start highlighting that business on Friday the week before and then we promote that business for the whole week," Cook-Bradley said. "And then we helped you to have a wonderful experience when you go see that business that Thursday. And that brings her sales up and it gives them awareness of that business so they can continue to have continual support from the community."
To find out how to support or join the 365 Eats Initiative, click here.
