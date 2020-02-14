LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visitors of Norton Children's Hospital will now be greeted by a new and very special work of art.
On Friday morning, Olivia Stewart, a 12-year-old heart patient, helped put the finishing touches on a new interactive mural at the hospital's main entrance. The theme of the mural is "Where Hope Blooms," and the idea is for visitors to take pictures in front of it. It's designed to help provide positive memories for children and families who are going through tough journeys.
"The purpose is just to bring inspiration to kids as they come and go from the hospital," explained artist Jeremy Lewis. "It can be troubled times while you're here, and this is a beautiful thing for them to be inspired by and get engaged with."
"I know a lot of kids go here, and it just makes me feel a lot better to be a part of something like that," Stewart said.
Five artists from the group Often Seen and Rarely Spoken painted the mural. The project took two months to design and a week to paint, and included seven gallons of paint and 40 cans of spray.
The hospital plans to have other areas of the facility painted.
