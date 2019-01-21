LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new plan is in the works to keep semi-trucks from parking on the side of interstates and get drivers the rest the need.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet launched a real-time parking availability information system earlier this month for commercial truck drivers. Trimarc helps monitor the availability and the cameras that show what the parking looks like at 14 rest stops across Kentucky.
“Safety is the most important thing,” Trimarc Supervisor Phil Hart said.
Officials hope the new electronic signs before rest stops will help discourage drivers from parking on highway shoulders, off ramps or at abandoned facilities.
“They can pull in to rest, because they're on the road 10 hours a day," Hart said. "So they need to get some good sleep. And if there's no room available, it will tell them they need to go to the next stop."
The President of the Kentucky Trucking Association said truck drivers can spend 30 minutes to an hour just looking for a place to park. Now, the real-time monitoring system makes that easier.
The system is monitored with sensors at the rest stops.
“When you drive into the rest area, it clicks and says OK, there's one,” Hart said. “Then when you leave, there’s another sensor. So then it subtracts.”
If drivers are parked a place they shouldn't, they can also look at the available spaces online.
The online function also provides a real-time picture of what the rest area parking lot looks like by showing how full or empty it is. To view the rest stop availability, click here.
KYTC partnered with seven other states including Indiana and Ohio to keep truck drivers informed with this new system.
