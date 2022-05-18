LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brian Bailey resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department in 2021 while under investigation for sexual misconduct with women he allegedly coerced into becoming confidential informants dating back to at least 2016.
VICE correspondent Roberto Ferdman came to Louisville in 2020 to cover the Breonna Taylor protests and has been investigating LMPD ever since. In a new interview shared with WDRB News, Ferdman spoke with a woman who claims Bailey reached out to her a year after she was arrested.
The woman says Bailey picked her up one evening and made a move on her.
Bailey was notorious for search warrants based on information provided by his confidential informants. An investigation from WDRB News and KyCIR revealed he obtained more residential search warrants than any other LMPD officer between January 2019 and June 2020. In fact, Bailey obtained more search warrants than the next two officers combined.
The VICE investigation features the subject of one of Bailey's raids, who says money and drugs disappeared after officers raided his Louisville home.
The Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney in Jefferson County was handed the investigation but Bailey has never been criminally charged.
The two-part investigation from VICE TV airs Wednesday and Thursday night.
Related Stories:
- LMPD detective resigns amid sexual abuse probe
- LMPD’s top warrant cop accused of sexual abuse, questionable tactics
- LMPD cleared top warrant detective of sexual misconduct. Then, more women came forward.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.