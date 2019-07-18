JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new community center is open just in time for the Jeffersonville Parks Summer Camp.
Dozens of kids ages 6 to 12 fill the Spring Hill Envision Center with screams, laughter and plenty of energy. The camps run every week, providing a safe and fun option to keep kids occupied during the summer break. And once school is back in session, the Envision Center will still be packed with people.
“I’ve got a big smile on my face,” said Mayor Mike Moore, standing inside the newly renovated gym, “because I know what this is going to mean for the next generation of kids coming through Jeffersonville.”
The Jeffersonville Housing Authority owns the building, which used to house the old Boys and Girls Club. It was sitting empty for a few years right in the heart of the Claysburg neighborhood. Then last year, the Housing Authority proposed an idea to Moore: create a community center that would give kids, teenagers and adults opportunities to have fun and learn.
“The kids and the community are going to benefit,” Moore said. “This is a facility for all of Jeffersonville.”
For the young students, after school there will be tutoring options along with fun planned activities. And it is designed to be a safe place to help keep kids occupied and out of trouble.
“When they need to get off the streets and come play, there’s going to be a lot going on in here,” said Sara Nord, the center’s supervisor.
A public-private partnership with Ivy Tech Community College and First Savings Bank helped create the computer lab. Ivy Tech plans to offer free college courses, and First Savings Bank intends to offer free classes on everything from balancing a checkbook to buying your first house.
“I’m really excited about it,” Moore said. “Anything and everything you want to do, you’re going to have the ability to do it here.”
There is also an industrial kitchen, a weight room, a game room with a pool and ping pong table, a gymnasium and office space for LifeSpring Health Systems. Moore called the center a safe haven for everyone, and he believes the investment in the community will also be a boost to the neighborhood by increasing property values.
He said this is another example of how “people are buying into Jeff and what we offer.” Nord agreed, saying the goal of the center is to invest in every person that walks through its doors.
“I think it has the perfect name: The Envision Center,” Nord said. “So I would like for everyone to think about having a vision and setting themselves up for the vision. Because it’s always good to have a dream.”
The summer camps will continue for another two weeks. It costs $65 per week. The Jeffersonville Housing Authority helps cover the cost for low-income housing residents. For more information or to sign up, click here.
