LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Can't hear the cicadas? Worried that you might be missing out on a once-in-a-17-year event?
No need to fear. Now there's a new hotline (or it is a "buzzline?") where you can hear the singular sound of cicada song.
That number is 1-855-883-8663.
Kentucky for Kentucky said it's perfect for those who can't hear the cicadas but crave the beauteous and harmonious melodies.
The group calls it a three-to-four times in a lifetime event.
The songs come from Brood X cicadas, which are emerging after being underground for 17 years.
