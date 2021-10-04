LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 1990s flashback is headed to Rupp Arena as the Mix Tape Tour 2022 lands in Lexington next summer.
The boy band New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) headlines the "ultimate party" with special guests Salt-n-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue. The four iconic acts will have a nationwide stadium tour starting in May. The show at Rupp Arena is June 26, 2022, but tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, through TicketMaster.
Fans of NKOTB will hear their hits including “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step By Step.” “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions," Donnie Wahlberg said in a release.
Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv— New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021
Salt-N-Pepa promises hits like “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Whatta Man." En Vogue is ready to perform hits like “Don’t Let Go [Love],” “Free Your Mind,” “Give It Up, Turn It Loose,” “Hold On.”
Singer Rick Astley will keep the party going with his iconic songs "Together Forever" and “Never Gonna Give You Up,” which has more than 1 billion views on YouTube. The song has also inspired a long-running prank of "Rick rolling" performers by unexpectedly playing part of the song.
The four acts combined have sold more than 150 million records.
