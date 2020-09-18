LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's new education commissioner says the state has a moral obligation to make sure school districts successfully get through the pandemic.
Jason Glass admits there will be stops and starts -- and there will be rough patches -- but he says the Department of Education, working with public health officials, will do what it can to help schools navigate COVID-19.
He says it makes no difference if instruction takes the form of in-person classes, online classes, or a combination of both -- the goal should be a safe, high quality education.
"I think we should be proud of how public school systems and our educators have responded to that challenge, and our kids and our parents have responded to that challenge," Glass said. "But we are likely to be in this space for a while longer. We are going to have to keep working. But we're morally compelled to create a safe environment and to create a quality learning experience."
Beyond COVID-19, Glass says one of his top priorities is working to close the Black student achievement gap.
Glass is a Kentucky native who most recently served as superintendent of schools for Metro Denver, Colorado.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.