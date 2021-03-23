LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new law will cap insulin prices in Kentucky at $30 for a 30-day supply for many Kentuckians living with diabetes.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 95 into law Monday.
"This is the right thing to do, and it's a game-changer," Beshear said.
The cap only applies to those with state-regulated health insurance plans, state employees and people under group insurance plans.
While many will benefit from the cap, some without the specific insurance plans — and the 11% of Kentuckians without any insurance — will still be forced to pay thousands of dollars every year for the medication.
Without the new law, insulin prices are around $300 before insurance.
Louisville native Kevin Trager, a Type 1 Diabetic, said the medicine is life-saving for him and the half-million other Kentuckians with diabetes.
"If I just decided to stop taking it, I'd end up in the hospital in about two days," he said.
Trager said he's excited about the new law but frustrated that some diabetics in the state will continue to get left behind. Norton Healthcare Diabetes Care Specialist Dr. Stacy Koch echoed that. She said there are times when she has to prescribe different, cheaper insulin to patients who can't afford what she recommends.
"It's just really sad that we can't do, in medicine, the best we can do for somebody just because they can't afford it or because their insurance won't pick up the copay," she said.
Both diabetics and doctors are hopeful that the new law is a step in the direction of making sure everyone can afford the life-saving drug.
"It's gotten completely out of control," Trager said. "Very few diabetics have $5,000 a year to spend on insulin, Thankfully, for this bill, there will be some Kentuckians, who are insured, who don't have to pay as much now."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.